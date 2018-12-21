AIX becomes member of Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana International Exchange (AIX) has been approved as a full member of the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS), which unites 33 members from Europe, Asia and Mediterranean Basin, Kazinform has learnt from AIFC's press service.

The Federation's goal and mission is to promote cooperation, development, collaboration and promotion of the capital markets of the Eurasian region (Europe, Asia, and the Mediterranean Basin). This membership gives AIX an opportunity to get FEAS benefits, such as business support, knowledge sharing through trainings and webinars, research and publications, PR Support, participation in FEAS Flagship event ConFEAS.



Tim Bennett, CEO of AIX, commented: "With this membership, AIX supports the federation's vision and mission to contribute to the cooperation, development, support and promotion of capital markets in the Euro-Asian region. This corresponds with AIX vision to broaden and deepen the capital markets and provide a secure and reliable platform for access to capital and investments opportunities for Kazakhstan, the region and beyond."

Ahmed Saleh Al Marhoon, FEAS Chairman, during FEAS 26th Annual General Assembly said: "Today we welcome our dear colleagues from Astana International Exchange to join the FEAS community as full members, and on behalf of all FEAS Members, I would like to congratulate AIX for being awarded this membership. We look forward to a long fruitful collaboration, and together I believe we will support each other to achieve our mutual goals."

About AIX. Astana International Exchange (AIX) was formed in 2017 as part of the development of the Astana International Financial Centre, AIFC. On the 14th November 2018, the first trading session on AIX has been launched by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. AIX's shareholders include AIFC, Goldman Sachs, Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Silk Road Fund and NASDAQ, which also provides AIXs trading platform. www.aix.kz

About AIFC. The AIFC was established on the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. In December 2015 President Nazarbayev approved the Constitutional Statute "On the Astana International Financial Centre" (AIFC). The aim of the AIFC is to establish a leading international centre for financial services. The objectives of the AIFC are to attract investment into the economy through the establishment of an attractive environment for investment in financial services, develop local capital markets, ensuring their integration with the international capital markets. www.aifc.kz

About FEAS: The Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) was established on 16 May 1995 in Istanbul with 12 founding members. The purpose of the Federation is to contribute to the cooperation, development, support and promotion of capital markets in the Euro-Asian Region (i.e. Europe, Asia and the Mediterranean Basin).Currently there are 33 members: 20 full members, 5 affiliate members, 8 observers from 20 countries. For information about FEAS, its members and activities, please visit www.feas.org.