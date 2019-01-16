AIX market update for Jan 3-11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana International Exchange (AIX) presents its market operational update for the first weeks of 2019 from 3 to 11 January, the press service of AIX informs.

Turnover for the period was KZT 391,639,460 (278 trades in 77,019 ordinary shares) of JSC "NAC "Kazatomprom" (Kazatomprom). During the same period, there were 8 trades with global depository receipts of Kazatomprom with a turnover of US$ 72,421.40 (5,310 number of GDRs).

Trading Update

Security Nbr Trades from 3 to 11 January % Change over prior period (7 working days) Value traded from 3 to 11 January % Change over prior period (7 working days) Nbr Trades YTD Value Traded YTD KAP 278 -17.51% KZT 391,639,460 24.89% 278 KZT 391,639,460 KAP.Y 8 -20% USD 72,421.40 4.24% 8 USD 72,421.40

Market Update

On 8 January 2019, bonds of “Atyrau Refinery” LLP were added to the AIX official list of securities in the private placements category.

First Heartland Securities JSC and Fincraft Investments House JSC were licensed as trading members of AIX and participant of AIX CSD.

Reference:

AIX. Astana International Exchange (AIX) was formed in 2017 as part of the development of the Astana International Financial Centre, AIFC. On the 14th November 2018, the first trading session on AIX has been launched by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. AIX’s shareholders include AIFC, Goldman Sachs, Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Silk Road Fund and NASDAQ, which also provides AIXs trading platform. www.aix.kz