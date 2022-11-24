AIX reduces trading fees to promote retail investment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana International Exchange («AIX», «Exchange») is pleased to announce that, based on AIX management decision, the AIX trading fees (which is a full service also including the settlement service) have been amended with effect as of 1 December 2022. The trade and settlement fee for equity (including Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) will be 0.01% (previously 0.05%) for each transaction.

Also, trading and settlement fees for «NC KazMunayGas» shares will be waived entirely for the period from December 08, 2022, until March 07, 2023 (inclusive), the AIFC’s official website reads.

Renat Bekturov, Chief Executive Officer, AIX, said:

«Making AIX a more attractive marketplace for individuals to invest long-term is one of the main objectives of AIX. We have created a safe and reliable environment for investors that enables them to make the informed decision, driving conscious investment behaviours. We believe that our investment products should be cost-efficient, simple to understand to contribute to improve the overall financial health of the citizens of Kazakhstan».

Reference:

AIX was formed in 2017 within the Astana International Financial Centre development framework. AIX shareholders are AIFC, Goldman Sachs, the Shanghai stock exchange, the silk Road Fund, and NASDAQ, which also provides the AIX trading platform. The exchange operates within a regulatory environment based on the principles of English Law, thus providing a reliable investment environment. The mission of AIX is to develop an active capital market in Kazakhstan and the region by providing clear and favorable conditions for attracting financing to private and public businesses. AIX develops special segments for mining companies as well as infrastructure projects under the Belt and Road initiative. More details: www.aix.kz

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus. www.aifc.kz

