AIX trading volume in 2021 was more than 5 times higher than in 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana International Exchange («AIX», «Exchange») is pleased to present its results for 2021.

The monthly trading volume in December 2021 increased significantly and reached 13.9 million US dollars compared to 9.3 million US dollars in the previous year. As a whole, the trading turnover in 2021 increased by more than 5 times compared to 2020, the AIFC’s official website reads.

AIX CEO Renat Bekturov noted:

«In November 2021, three years have passed since the launch of trading on Astana International Exchange. Even though more than half of this time was at the height of the pandemic and the crisis in the global stock markets, we managed to achieve impressive success. The volume of transactions increased more than fivefold, the number of securities exceeds 130, and the number of accounts of retail investors has reached 160 thousand. AIX sets ambitious plans for 2022, which will bring the exchange to a new level of development and contribute to further improvement of the investment landscape of Kazakhstan.»

AIX results as of 31 December 2021:

The official AIX list includes 131 issues of securities of 84 different issuers, including 2 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and 16 exchange-traded notes (ETNs).

Debt capital raised amounted to about $1.27 billion, and of equity capital equaled $321 million.

Total equity market capitalization of companies listed on AIX (Kazatomprom, Polymetal, Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan, Ferro Alloy Resources Limited, Kcell, Bank CenterCredit, Kaspi.kz) exceeded $48 billion.

29 trading members, including brokers from Kazakhstan, Russia, China and European countries.

More than 160 thousand investor accounts in the AIX Central Depository

Major placements on AIX in 2021:

The debut placement of five-year Eurobonds of National Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna JSC with a total volume of $500 million on AIX, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

Cross-listing of bonds of NC KazMunayGas JSC listed on the London Stock Exchange for a total amount of $6.25 billion;

Issue of bonds of the Eurasian Development Bank for the amount of $ 100 million and the debut issue of social bonds for the amount of 20 billion tenge;

The debut placement of green bonds of Samruk-Energy JSC for the amount of 18.4 billion tenge.

Three bond placements of the subsidiary of BI Group construction holding - Megastroy LLP for a total amount of 15.9 billion tenge.

In October 2021, the Kaspi.kz Holding's ordinary shares were included in the official AIX list. The total number of Kaspi.kz shares admitted to trading is 192.1 million out of 199.5 million. Thus, up to 96% of the fintech holding's outstanding ordinary shares are traded on AIX.

In July 2021, AIX launched the AIX Qazaq Index (AIXQI), which measures the performance of shares of companies whose business is connected with Kazakhstan and is a weighted index by market capitalization. The index includes shares and global depositary receipts of eight Kazakhstani companies traded on AIX, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.