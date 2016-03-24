EN
    13:31, 24 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Ak Zhol Party allots seats in Majilis among its members

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Members of the Ak Zhol Party have gathered in Astana today to discuss the results of the snap parliamentary elections held on March 20 and seat allocation in the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    According to the party's press service, the following members will take up seat in the new Majilis of the 6th convocation:
    - Kenes Absatirov
    - Yerlan Barlybayev
    - Berik Dyussembinov
    - Daniya Yespayeva
    - Meruert Kazbekova
    - Yekaterina Nikitinskaya
    - Azar Peruashev
    Recall that the Ak Zhol Party won 7.22% of vote in the parliamentary elections.

