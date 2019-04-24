Ak Zhol Party names 1st female candidate to run for president in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At its XV Congress the Ak Zhol Democratic Party has nominated Daniya Yesspayeva as its candidate for the 2019 presidential election, Kazinform reports.

It is worth mentioning that Daniya Yesspayeva was chosen by secret ballot. This is the first female candidate will run for president in the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Born on March 5, 1961, Daniya Yesspayeva graduated from the Alma-Aty Accounts and Credits College (1982) and the Kazakh State Academy of Management (1993).



She boasts almost 40 years of experience in banking sector. She was elected as the deputy of the region maslikhat (administration) in 2008 and 2012. She also happens to be a member of the Board of the Aktobe branch of the Atameken Union and a member of the regional coordination council of Aktobe region. She has served as a member of the Commission for family and women's affairs under the region akimat.



Recall that the Nur Otan Party has nominated incumbent Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as its candidate for the 2019 presidential election set to be held on June 9.