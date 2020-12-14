EN
    15:53, 14 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Ak Zhol Party unveils campaign headquarters

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The republican campaign headquarters of the Ak Zhol Party has been unveiled, Kazinform reports.

    The headquarters was formed on November 3, 2020 and is headed by Azat Peruashev. Bolat Utepbayev and Aigul Zhumabayeva will serve as his deputies.

    The party has already held the first session at the building of the campaign headquarters. During the session, Azat Peruashev talked about the ongoing organizational work of the campaign headquarters. He also urged everyone to adhere to the recommendations of the chief sanitary officer amid the coronavirus pandemic.


