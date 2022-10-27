EN
    12:39, 27 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Akan Rakhmetullin presents credentials to UN Sec-Gen

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Akan Rakhmetullin presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN Headquarters in New York, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

    At the meeting, the Secretary-General noted the high level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN on all challenging issues on the global agenda. Guterres emphasized the role of Kazakhstan as a reliable partner known for its leadership in global disarmament, promoting interreligious dialogue, implementing the SDGs and ensuring the interests of landlocked developing countries. He also welcomed the large-scale reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    In conclusion, the parties confirmed the importance of further enhancing the meaningful cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN.


    Photo: gov.kz






    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy UN Diplomacy
