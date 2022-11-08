Akhmet Baiturssynov's heritage discussed in Yerevan

YEREVAN. KAZINHFORM A round table dedicated to the 150th anniversary of outstanding Kazakh educator, poet and scientist Akhmet Baiturssynov was held at the Abay Center for Kazakh Language, History and Culture of Yerevan State University with the assistance of the Embassy of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakj MFA reported.

Attending the event were the representatives of the Armenian scientific and creative communities, mass media, as well as teachers and students of the Yerevan State University.

During the round table, the participants discussed the creative heritage of Akhmet Baiturssynov, who contributed to the development of Kazakh culture and spiritual revival of the Kazakh people. The head of the Department of Turkic Studies at Yerevan State University, Professor Safaryan spoke in detail about the creative and socio-political path of Akhmet Baitursynov and noted his outstanding role in the history of Kazakhstan in late XIX - early XX centuries. He noted that«today, independent Kazakhstan is rightly proud of its great figures of literature and culture, such as Abay, Akhmet Baiturssynov, Mukhtar Auezov, Magzhan Zhumabaev and others». As Professor Safaryan noted, modern translations of Akhmet Baiturssynov's works in Armenian are in great demand and popular among Armenian readers.

The well-known poet and translator Levon Blbulyan and Shushan Khachatryan, lecturer at the Department of Turkic Studies at the Yerevan State University, recited some poems by Baiturssynov . The Kazakh poet's works aroused wide interest among the Armenian connoisseurs of literature. Representatives of the Armenian scientific and creative intelligentsia highly appreciated the contribution of Akhmet Baiturssynov to the development of world and Kazakh literature and emphasized the spiritual connection between Armenian and Kazakh culture.

Фото:gov.kz