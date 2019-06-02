Akhmetbekov’s campaign office organizes events in Taldykorgan and Kokshetau

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, the presidential nominee of the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan, participated in the launch of red balloons in Taldykorgan in honor of International Children's Day, Kazinform reports.

In Kokshetau, the regional election campaign headquarters of the presidential candidate organized a singing flash mob of singers and the Party Committee's activists.

At the event, those present got informed about the core messages of the election platform of the CPPK candidate.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.