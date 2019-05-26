EN
    Akhmetbekov's election campaign headquarters hold clean-up in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Reps of the republican election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Zhambyl Akhmetbekov organized a clean-up in one of the parks next to the monument to Vladimir Lenin in Almaty on May 26, Kazinform reports.

    Those participating in the clean-up enjoyed warm and sunny weather which settled in in Almaty over the weekend.

    After the clean-up, reps of Akhmetbekov's election campaign headquarters gave an insight into the focal points of his election program.

    Recall that the pre-election campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates for the post of the President. The presidential election is slated to take place on June 9.

