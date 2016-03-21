EN
    21:03, 21 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Akhmetov: Nur Otan is a locomotive of President’s reforms

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - East Kazakhstan region has celebrated the victory of Nur Otan Party in the parliamentary elections.

    At the regional forum of winners titled "Unity! Stability! Creation!" residents of the region expressed their willingness to participate in the most important reform which will allow people to build a strong and independent state.
    Thousands of residents and guests of the regional center enjoyed festive atmosphere at the Central square of Ust-Kamenogorsk. Preliminary results showed the activity of the region's residents and the high level of support for the party. It is worth noting that 82,44% of the population of voted for representatives of Nur Otan Party.
    Chairman of East-Kazakhstan branch of Nur Otan, governor of the region Danial Akhmetov have congratulated the forum attendees and their elected representatives on the victory of the ruling party of the country.
    "Nur Otan Party is the locomotive of the President's reforms aimed at further development of the state and improving the welfare of our citizens," said the governor of the region.
    Head of the region congratulated compatriots on the holiday of spring and renewal - Nauryz and wished them prosperity and wellbeing.
