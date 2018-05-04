Akhmetzhan Yessimov dismisses Samruk-Energy’s managing director

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov has held a meeting with the heads of the Fund's portfolio companies, Kazinform cites Samruk-Kazyna's PR department.

In the course of the meeting, the participants discussed the activities of the companies, financial standing and progress made in terms of the development programs.

Akhmetzhan Yessimov introduced Kanat Kudaibergenov as the Chairman of the Board of Tau-Ken-Samruk JSC.

From 2016 to 2018, Kanat Kudaibergenov worked as General Director of Karatau LLP and NAC Kazatomprom JSC. Since April 23, 2018, he has held the post as the Acting Chairman of the Board of Tau-Ken-Samruk.

At the meeting, Kanat Kudaibergenov was instructed to streamline the organizational set-up of the company.

It is to be recalled that the labor contract with the former Chairman of the Board, Mazhit Turmagambetov, expired and was not extended.

Besides, Akhmetzhan Yessimov ordered the managers to relieve Kairat Maxutov of his post as the Managing Director of Economy and Finance of Samruk-Energy JSC, as well as to revoke annual bonuses and reprimand the Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Energy JSC Almassadam Satkaliyev for the dereliction of duty.

Mr. Yessimov instructed to take disciplinary action against Managing Director of Finance and Accounting of KEGOC JSC Aibek Botabekov.

Moreover, Samruk-Kazyna Fund CEO entrusted the executives to reach the targets set for passenger traffic, revenue and net income for successful IPO, and to approve the roadmaps for the Transformation Program within the portfolio companies.

The attendees also discussed a number of other issues regarding the activities of the Fund's portfolio companies.