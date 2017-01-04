Akim of Almaty checked airport readiness for Universiade

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty Akim Bauyrzhan Baibek has checked preparations of Almaty International for the Universiade that starts January 29, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Akim noted the work carried out by the airport management to address previously voiced comments, including navigation panels in three languages, reducing the baggage claim wait, enhancing security measures, ensuring conditions for persons with disabilities etc.



At the same time Baibek drew management's attention to a number of factors affecting the service of the airport. Such as the need to make sure all information signs are in places and work, ensuring all ATM work and all facilities have POS-terminals, as well as the need to provide price tags in three languages on every product sold at the airport with a current exchange rate etc.