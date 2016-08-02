Akim of Atyrau region criticizes local authorities for lack of coordination

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev criticized heads of the agriculture and entrepreneurship departments of the region for lack of coordination in their activity.

At the Monday's session the heads of the agriculture and entrepreneurship departments failed to answer the question of governor Nogayev regarding the number of new workplaces created at farms supported by the government.



As a result, they were reprimanded by Nurlan Nogayev who said that the lack of coordination in their activity is to blame.



"You must know about every single workplace and under which program it has been created. I've just realized that every department lives its own life. Every time we allot the money, we channel them into creation of new workplaces. The entrepreneurship department has no idea where the money is going, the employment coordination and social programs department has no idea how many workplaces has been created. Why is that? If we earmark funds, it should be monitored. Akimat [regional administration] is not a Santa Claus to distribute gifts or budgetary funds," Nogayev said at the session.



According to governor Nogayev, the regional budget is used ineffectively. He drew attention of the participants of the session to the fact that heads of local departments and offices should monitor activity of the entities that enjoy state financial support and number of workplaces created at their enterprises.



Additionally, heads of the agriculture and entrepreneurship departments were tasked to coordinate their efforts with the view to develop agricultural entrepreneurship more effectively.



It should be noted that over the past four years 807 million tenge has been allotted from the local budget for various projects in Atyrau region with the support of the fund for financial support of agriculture. 163 projects have been approved so far.