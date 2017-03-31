Akim of Atyrau region: This year we will focus on road construction

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM This year 402 streets will resurfaced in Atyrau region. Thus, the total length of the roads to be repaired in the region will make 333 kilometers. This was announced today during a meeting of the public council of Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The head of state instructed local executive bodies to improve life and well-being of the population. And roads are something that people use every day. And it is clear that we still have a lot of work to do in this respect. Especially in suburban and rural districts - pay attention to this matter, - akim of the region Nurlan Nogayev said during the meeting.

"This year we focus on road construction in volumes that were not seen previously. In 2016, 277 streets were resurfaced in the region, their total length made 167.5 km. In 2017, it will be 402 streets or 333 km, 311 of them and 250 kilometers in the regional center respectively.

In addition, in 2017, 60.7 thousand square meters of roads will be patched. Our task is to fulfill our obligations. I personally, my deputies and responsible persons will control the timeliness of the work and the appropriateness of spending.

Our goal is to improve urban "arteries", to give new life to those suburban and rural districts which are currently drowning in mud" Mr. Nogaev noted.

Akim emphasized the need to accelerate the pace of construction. Noting that today there are good conditions for this as the agreement between Akimat of Atyrau region and JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy provides for significant increase in supply of inert materials necessary for road construction.