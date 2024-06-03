Akim of Mangistau region discusses prospects for cooperation with Ambassador of Lithuania

Nurdaulet Kilybay, the akim (governor) of the Mangistau region, met with Egidijus Navikas, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to the Republic of Kazakhstan. The discussion's primary focus was on growing collaborations across a range of industries, including IT, education, healthcare, and transportation and logistics, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports citing the press service of the regional akimat.

The Lithuanian ambassador showed interest in the potential of the Trans-Caspian international transport route during the meeting. “Kazakhstan and Lithuania have mutually interesting aspects of cooperation not only economically, but also socio-culturally. The indicators of foreign trade partnership between the two states are growing every day, but the geopolitical situation is changing the development strategies of many countries. Thus, the Republic of Lithuania needs alternative logistics routes. In this regard, we are interested in the Trans-Caspian corridor, the prospects of the seaports of Aktau and Kuryk,” said Egidijus Navikas.

The significance of the international route linking Europe and Asia for transit, logistics, and transportation was underscored by akim of the Mangistau region. “Today, the cargo transportation capacity of the seaports of Aktau and Kuryk is 21.2 million tons per year,” Nurdaulet Kilybay noted.

Along with these topics, the parties touched on prospects in the fields of IT, medical, and education, stressing the importance of sharing experiences and introducing cutting-edge technology.

Photo credit: press service of the akimat of Mangistau region

Lithuania has been one of Kazakhstan's top 30 international commercial partners as well as one of the top 10 EU trading partners since 2017. The total value of trade between Lithuania and Kazakhstan in 2023 was $223.6 million. Lithuanian exports to Kazakhstan totaled $92.9 million, while imports to Kazakhstan came to $130.7 million. 128 of the 176 legal firms with Lithuanian participation in Kazakhstan as of January 1, 2024, are small enterprises engaged in the trading of automobiles, logistics, construction, insurance, manufacturing, and real estate.