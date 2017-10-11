Akim of N Kazakhstan region inspects Rukhani Zhangyru PMO in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Akim (governor) of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov familiarized with the work of the Rukhani zhangyru project management office, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the press service of the regional administration.

The PMO is located at the Kozybaev North Kazakhstan State University and employs 10 people who carry out agitation and information, as well as explanatory work. Its main goal is to assure the realization of the main directions of the spiritual modernization concept of the President's program article "The Course towards the Future: Modernization of Public Conscience".



To the date, the North Kazakhstan PMO has held 5 roundtables, 4 conferences, one forum, 5 exhibitions, and 11 research expeditions, as well as a number of flash mobs and mass campaigns.

The head of the region paid special attention to the realization of the Atameken subprogram, within which the region will have to attract famous compatriots as patrons.

Today, 23 projects are being implemented in the region within the Rukhani Kazyna, another 3 within the Tarbiye zhane bilim, and nine projects will be implemented within the Akparat Tolkyny sub-programs.