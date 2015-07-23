Akimat of Almaty to help people affected by mudflow

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty city administration office promised to help people affected by the mudflow, this has been announced at today's press conference by Deputy Mayor Yuri Ilyin.

"The damage caused by the mudflow in Almaty can be established only after the elimination of the consequences. The victims can already apply for social assistance. Resident of Almaty and Almaty region affected by the mudslide may apply to social protection agencies for family allowances in the amount of 100 MCI," said Yuri Ilyin. According to him, in order to avoid looting the affected houses will be protected by police and military of the National Guard.