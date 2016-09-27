Akims of regions reported B.Sagintayev on situation with problematic construction projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the Government meeting akims of the regions informed Bakytzhan Sagintayev on problems in construction of housing, hospitals and schools.

It was noted that West Kazakhstan region has the lowest rates of utilization of funds for construction of rental housing for young families - 66%, and for construction of engineering infrastructure - 56%.

According to Akim of West Kazakhstan region Altai Kulginov, as of September 1, 2016 the regional akimat allocated 444 million tenge for rental housing construction for young families in 2016. 300 million tenge of this amount was transferred and 198 million tenge (66%) were disbursed.

"As of September 1, 2016 engineering infrastructure was accomplished only for 56%, now 73%, in October we plan to reach 100%. The accommodation is ready, as for communications, it is now provided with electricity, sewerage and gas. The works on water supply and providing public services are under process. Prior to October 15, we will complete these works. Development and implementation of government programs we keep under special control," Akim of West Kazakhstan region commented, according to government.kz

In Atyrau region one kindergarten was not put into service in 2014. B.Sagintayev asked Akim of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev to name reasons of the long-delayed construction.

According to N.Nogayev, construction of a kindergarten for 280 places in Birlik village to be completed at the expense of the local budget, the deadline is on July 1, 2014. The construction is delayed due poor quality of contractors' work. Now all issues are resolved, the project will be completed by the end of 2016.

Readiness of a school for 624 places in "Nursaya" neighborhood in Atyrau is 16%, by agreement the deadline is on September 1, 2016, the construction will be finished next year. Readiness of a school for 310 places in Dossor village in Makat district, built at the expense of the National Fund, is 95%. The works on providing public services are under process, by the agreement the deadline is on August 1, 2016, we will finish by the end of the year," akim agreed with the criticism.

In Karaganda 11 rural outpatient clinics and regional multidisciplinary children's hospital have not been operating yet.

The governor of the region Nurmukhambet Abdibekov noted that readiness of outpatient clinics is 95%.

"We planned to open children's regional hospitals and 27 rural outpatient clinics. 16 are commissioned, issues on the remaining 11 clinics will be resolved by the year-end, when the trials are completed," N.Abdibekov reported.