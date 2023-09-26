Akmola and Orenburg regions pledge to boost cooperation

The delegation of Akmola region led by governor Marat Akhmetzhanov met with vice governor -deputy head of the government of Orenburg region for economic and investment activities Ignat Petukhov on the sidelines of the INNOPROM. Kazakhstan international exhibition in Astana, Kazinform learnt from the Akmola region akimat’s press service.

The parties focused on the prospects and opportunities of cooperation between the two regions. They agreed to develop the roadmap in the spheres of agriculture, industry, digitalization and tourism.

Akhmetzhanov confirmed the region’s readiness to support investors and create favorable conditions for launching joint enterprises as the region boasts huge industrial and tourist potential. Akmola region collaborates with Tomsk, Omsk, and Novosibirsk regions. Several projects were developed in Akmola region with Russia’s participation in the cities of Kokshetau, Stepnogorsk and Tselinograd district.