Akmola enterprises to supply materials for the construction of EXPO-2017 (PHOTO)

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Today, September 18, Akhmetzhan Yessimov, chairman of the Board of JSC "National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" has paid a working visit to Akmola region.

The head of the national company held a meeting with Governor of the region Sergey Kulagin, the press service of the company informs. At the sitting the regional administration office and the national company signed a memorandum "On the involvement of domestic producers in the construction of the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017". The document is intended to support local entrepreneurs. "Akmola region has more than 400 companies related to the construction industry. The share of this sector in the total industrial production of the region is 12%. We have produced the bulk of inert materials such as gravel, sand and clay. We manufacture products such as plastic pipes, ceramic bricks, reinforced concrete structures, facing materials, steelworks, wall materials, and pre-insulated pipes. Production capacity of the main enterprises is 1.5-2 times higher than the local demand of the region," said Kulagin. At a specially organized exhibition Akhmetzhan Yessimov checked the quality of the products. More than 20 manufacturers have offered the largest construction site in Kazakhstan a wide range of construction market trends. The exhibition showcased sand, bricks, boilers, pipes, steelworks, fire-fighting equipment, heating systems, measuring instruments, concrete and wood products, granite, travertine, geotextiles and office lighting. In the framework of the event Rixos hotel network was awarded a medal "Recommended by EXPO". The quality mark was received by director of JSC "Fine Travel Ishletmedzhilik" branch Thomas Nohl. In the framework of the signed memorandums the construction site of EXPO-2017 has attracted 159 domestic producers totaling 21.1 billion tenge. In addition the company involved 22 no-contract domestic companies (1.122 billion tenge). The company has already signed memorandums with the administration offices of Karaganda, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions and Astana city.