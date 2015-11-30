EN
    10:08, 30 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Akmola firefighters rescue toddler poisoned by CO

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A one-year-old child got carbon monoxide poisoning in Akkol town of Akmola region.

    According to the press service of the regional Emergency Department, November 27 a private residential building in Akkol town burst into flames. Firefighters eliminated the fire and rescued R.Hasanov, born in 2014, with a diagnosis of carbon monoxide poisoning. The child was immediately admitted to a hospital. According to preliminary data, the fire was caused by violation of fire safety rules when using stove heating.

