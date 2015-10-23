ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 449 projects worth 54.1 billion tenge have been approved under Business Road Map-2020 in Akmola region, according to the press service of the regional administration office.

"There are 51,000 small and medium-sized businesses in the region. During the implementation period of the program "Business Road Map-2020" from 2010 to October 1, 2015 the Regional Coordinating Council has approved 449 projects worth 54.1 billion tenge. In 2015, as part of the program the national budget allocated 1.8 billion tenge to support private enterprises," said the head of the regional department for economy and budget planning Bauyrzhan Malgazhdarov. Regional SMEs employ 132.6 thousand people accounting for 30% of the economically active population of the area. "From the beginning of the current year SMEs have paid taxes to the state budget in the amount of 18.8 billion tenge, which is 12.6% more than in 2014", added Mr. Malgazhdarov. It must be emphasized, that the volume of investments in fixed assets in Akmola region reached 134.5 billion tenge 73%of which is aimed at the development of the real sector (industry, agriculture, construction, transport). In addition, volume of foreign investments amounted to 7.3 billion tenge.