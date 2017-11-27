Akmola region, China eye cooperation in various spheres

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Delegation of Akmola region led by akim (governor) of the region Malik Murzalin held a wide range of business meetings with investors and reps of industrial enterprises in Beijing, Kazinform reports.

Governor Murzalin revealed in a Facebook post that during the visit he had met with President of CITIC Group Corporation Wang Jiong. The sides agreed to develop cooperation in the sphere of tourism, agriculture, construction, housing infrastructure, car manufacturing and grain processing.



Particular attention to innovations in heat supply system were discussed during the meeting with top management of Shenwu Energy Saving Co., Ltd., one of world's leaders in energy saving and clean energy.



In his Facebook post, Mr. Murzalin added that Chinese leading producers of agricultural equipment are interested in cooperation with Akmola region that produces 25% of Kazakhstani grain. Those include Longyuan Shiying Machinery Production Co. Ltd., YTO Group, Huanghai Jinma Tractor, and Longtai Shandong.



The Akmola region delegation also held a meeting with the Chinese International Economic Cooperation Association that is keen to take part in the projects of civil construction in the region, including water-treating facilities reconstruction and construction of affordable housing in the regional center.



Governor Murzalin added that working groups of Chinese companies are expected to visit the region to have a detailed discussion of joint projects in the sphere of tourism, engineering manufacture, energy, agriculture, construction and other industries.



