    10:20, 06 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Akmola region enters high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Akmola region has moved to the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental commission for preventing COVID-19 in Kazakhstan reads.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Almaty and West Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of April 6, 2021. Shymkent city and Karaganda region are in the ‘yellow region’, while the rest are in the ‘green zone’, it said in a statement.


    Kazakhstan Coronavirus Top Story
