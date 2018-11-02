EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:18, 02 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Akmola region exports 2M tons of crops

    None
    None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Akmola region of Kazakhstan has exported about 2 million tons of crops, informed Deputy Head of the region's Agriculture Department Dimash Talasbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the official, 4.3 million hectares of land was sown to grain and leguminous crops. 5.6 million tons of crops were harvested there. Therefore, the export capacity of the region has improved.

    "Presently, the region exports about 2 million tons of crops to countries near and far abroad," said Dimash Talasbayev.

     

    Tags:
    Economy Akmola region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!