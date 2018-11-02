Akmola region exports 2M tons of crops

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Akmola region of Kazakhstan has exported about 2 million tons of crops, informed Deputy Head of the region's Agriculture Department Dimash Talasbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the official, 4.3 million hectares of land was sown to grain and leguminous crops. 5.6 million tons of crops were harvested there. Therefore, the export capacity of the region has improved.

"Presently, the region exports about 2 million tons of crops to countries near and far abroad," said Dimash Talasbayev.