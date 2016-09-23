KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Akmola region implements 97 investment projects worth 102bln tenge, according to Governor of the region Sergey Kulagin who said it at the Kazakh President's meeting with the region's community today.

"Positive paces of development are retained in real sectors of economy for a year. The actual volume index in industry made 104.2%. Akmola region implements 97 investment projects worth 102bln tenge. 3,000 people were employed due to them, 20 projects were implemented under the Industrialization Map. In general, 65 projects worth 169.3bln tenge were put into operation in 2010-2016. 6,500 people were provided with jobs. 54 enterprises are functioning at full capacity now. There are no problematic or idle plants," said Kulagin.



Out of 65 commissioned projects, 17 are export-oriented and 27 ones manufacture high value added products.



Kulagin told also about the situation in agro-industrial complex of the region. The actual volume index in agriculture made 114.5%. 11 projects worth 9.2bln tenge are under implementation as per Food Belt project.



For agricultural producers Akmola region has been a large sale market. Thus, the region provides Astana with flour (100%), eggs and potato (100%), meat (52%) and dairy products (50%).