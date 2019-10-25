EN
    18:13, 25 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Akmola region: New head of Internal Policy Dept named

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Altynay Amrenova was appointed the head of the Internal Policy Department of the Akmola region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The regional Internal Affairs Department informed via its Facebook account.

    A. Amrenova was born on July 23, 1973 in the village of Kievka, Karaganda region. She graduated from the Karaganda University named after E. Buketov and the Kokshetau Institute of Economics and Management.

