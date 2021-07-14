Akmola region opens another COVID-19 hospital due to spike

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM «As we know the WHO recommends to vaccinate 60% of population to develop herd immunity otherwise we fail to curb spread of Delta strain circulating currently,» said head of the polyclinic of the Bulandy district hospital Kenzhibulat Maulipbergenov.

As of today 6,000 locals out of 12,000 subject to vaccination or 40% have already were vaccinated against COVID-19. There are 3 vaccination rooms equipped with freezing chambers to keep the vaccine. There are also 3 vaccination brigades in the district.

He urges all to get vaccinated against coronavirus infection as coronavirus cases are surging. A 50-bed infectious diseases hospital was opened there to treat those diagnosed with COVID-19. Half of the beds are already occupied. These patients were admitted in just two days. 80% out of 30 emergency calls have fever, 80-90% of them are tested positive for COVID-19.