Akmola region plans to attract large foreign investors - Kulagin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Large foreign investors will be invited to an international investment forum in Akmola region, akim (governor) of the region Sergey Kulagin announced on Monday.

"We are working to attract new sources of investment. To this end, the Council for attraction of investors has been established. We are planning to hold the international investment forum and invite large foreign investors as well as heads of foreign diplomatic missions and embassies," Mr. Kulagin said at a press briefing at the Central Communications Service in Astana.



In his words, 30 projects worth 461 billion tenge are being implemented in the region within the framework of the five-year industrialization program. The governor reassured that all regional industrial enterprises function and develop stably.



14 manufacturing facilities worth 73 billion tenge will be commissioned in the region in the future.