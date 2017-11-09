Akmola Region, Russia’s Kurgan Region agree to enhance economic co-op

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM At the 14th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum in Chelyabinsk, Akim (governor) of Akmola region Malik Murzalin and the Kurgan Region Governor Alexey Kokorin signed the Protocol on Implementing the Agreement on Trade-Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation, Kazinform correspondent cites Marat Igaliyev, the Tourism Advisor to the Akim of Akmola region.

"As part of the cooperation, the sides plan to assist, within the scope of their competences, the agricultural producers of the regions in mutual deliveries of their products, including the sales of breeding cattle. They are going to consider the issues of developing the cooperation in terms of selection and seed farming, and improvement of agricultural technologies. The sides also agreed to take part in joint events: exhibitions, fairs, forums, and conferences," Marat Igaliyev wrote on Facebook.

"Akmola region is a major tourist center. We are very interested in increasing the tourist flow to the region from Russia. Nearly 30% of tourists who visit our largest resorts are Russian citizens, especially from such border regions as Kurgan, Tyumen, and Omsk. We will be very glad to see our Kurgan neighbors in our region," the head of the region stressed.

"We have come to the arrangement that the current agreement needs to be updated. Now, both of us will order to map out a roadmap for all areas of cooperation. Particular attention should be paid to the economy. But, we also have a lot in common in the social sphere: healthcare system, education and, of course, tourism. I think, after a more detailed consideration of all these areas we will be able to increase the trade turnover between our regions. The friendly ties will grow stronger, and both sides will only benefit from that. I am sure that it will be an additional stage in the cooperation between Akmola and Kurgan regions," said Alexey Kokorin.

The Tourism Advisor to the Akmola Governor says that the two regions have been collaborating for five years. The new document extends, expands and specifies the cooperation for the next two years.