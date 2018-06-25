Akmola region set for further economy digitalization, says Governor

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Akmola region is set for further digitalization of the key economic sectors, Governor of the region Malik Murzalin has said during today's meeting between Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev and the region's administration and businesses on topical issues of the regional development and the implementation of the President's State-of-the-Nation Address "New Development Opportunities Amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution", Kazinform cites the Regional Domestic Policy Department.

The Governor of Akmola region pointed out that the goal of ranking in the world's top 30 developed countries requires an accelerated technological upgrade and digitalization of manufacturing processes.

Along this avenue, over 20 top industrial companies in the region are already using digital technologies with elements of Industry 4.0.

Special attention is given to the use of digitalization in the agricultural sector of the region. As part of the introduction of precision farming elements in the region, the authorities are working on creating an electronic map of fields.

In the region, the importance of diversification of production is attached. This year, the area of lands for oil plants and fodder crops has been expanded up to 263,000 ha and 172,000 ha, respectively.

"The area of irrigated lands will be increased sevenfold up to 21,000 hectares, for which we have allocated KZT 4.8 billion. We are completing work on restoring Alva basin irrigation system in Tselinograd District up to 12,200 ha for a total of KZT 670 million," the Governor informed.