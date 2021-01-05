Akmola region set to boost tourism industry

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM There are 500 enterprises working in the sphere of tourism in Akmola region. Thanks to its unique nature and cultural heritage the region takes the lead in tourism the countrywide, Kazinform reports.

It boasts three national nature parks such as Burabai, Buiratau and Kokshetau, Korgalzhyn state nature reserve and 900 cultural monuments. Tengiz-Korgalzhyn lake system is included into the UNESCO World Heritage List, while Shchuchinsk-Borovoye resort zone ranks among top 10 of the touristification map of Kazakhstan as an all-season resort. Zerenda resort ranks among the top 50 regional tourist sites with great potential to develop ecological, cultural and ethno-tourism. Sandyktrau region is defined as a center for boosting agricultural, hunting and sports tourism, Arshaly, Akkol, Shortandy, Korgalzhyn, Tselinograd districts are set to develop family tourism.

The WHO announced on March 11, 2020 the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the negative coronavirus scenarios coronavirus had an impact on the tourism industry. Resort and recreational zones were closed down in summer.

87 sites had permission to work amid quarantine restrictions in the region. Visit Aqmola tourist information centre worked online to promote regional tourism. Call centre 8 (708) 8010000 works from 09:00 a.m. until 09:00 p.m. www.visitaqmola.kz official website was launched in three language to showcase the region’s tourist potential.

Notably, six investment projects were realized to develop tourist infrastructure, namely, construction of Promenade Burabay - BI-Group, construction of an aqua park, reconstruction of the buildings of Shchuchinsky sanatorium, etc., worth KZT 9.2 bln. 200 workplaces were created. Nine more investment projects worth KZT 168 bln are being realized.