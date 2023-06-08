EN
    20:11, 08 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Akmola region to develop mechanical engineering industry

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Mechanical engineering is to be developed in Akmola region, where many leading enterprises are located, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Yermek Marzhikpayev, governor of Akmola region, there are many leading enterprises in the mechanical engineering industry in the region.

    «For example, KazRostEngineering and KAIK annually manufacture and sell up to two thousand units of agricultural machinery, combines, and tractors each. Kamaz-Engineering produces up to 1.5 thousand trucks and specialized vehicles per year, including exclusive ones, made in Kazakhstan only,» said Marzhikpayev.

    He noted that other enterprises are also expanding, installing modern and robotic equipment manufactured by European and Asian developed countries, thus further developing the mechanical engineering industry in the region.


    Akmola region
