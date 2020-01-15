Akmola region to realize 8 investment projects

AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM Last year Atbassar district of Akmola region built 15,400 sq m of housing, more than 130 families got new apartments.

«Two new houses will be built this year for large families and vulnerable social groups,» governor of Akmola region Amanbek Kalzhanov told a briefing on the results of socio-economic development of Atbassar district in 2019 and plans for 2020.

The gross agricultural output for 2019 reached KZT 36.5 bln. As of January 1, 2020 cattle population hit 31,400, sheep stock made 27,530 and the number of horses settled at 11,400.

The governor also focused on the development of small and medium-sized business and investment projects.

He also mentioned that 13 investment projects worth KZT 321 mln were realized in the district. As a result 86 new workplaces were created. In 2020 it is expected to fulfill eight investment projects up to KZT 42 bln, including the construction of a stable feeding for 400 heads of cattle, an oat-flakes production plant, and a 1,000 laying hen poultry factory.

Besides, it is planned to complete reconstruction of water supplies and facilities in two villages to provide more than 1,300 people with drinking water.