    14:10, 08 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Akmola region to repair 100 km of roadway

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akmola region Governor Yermek Marzhikpayev said the new season is open and Burabay resort is ready to welcome tourists, Kazinform reports.

    Five transport infrastructure development projects are being realized in the region so far. He also added 100 km of roadway will be built and repaired.

    Earlier the governor focused on the tourism development in the region. According to him, 65 investment projects underway have generated 200 new workplaces.


    Tourism Akmola region Akimat
