Akmola region toughens quarantine regulations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The chief state sanitary doctor of Akmola region signed a new decree on toughening quarantine regulations, Kazinform reports.

The decree still bans any mass family events and gatherings at home as well as outdoor and public places. Groups of more than 3 people and members of one family are allowed to visit parks, squares with strict observance of social distancing. It also prohibits any exhibitions, marathons, funerals.

Inter-regional and city public transport services, indoor children’s playgrounds but for those participating in Ashyq project will be suspended. No fans are allowed at sports events.

The decree enters into force at 00:00 July 15 this year.