EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:00, 30 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Akmola regional team gets prize in Kazakh Sports Tourism Championship

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nearly 200 participants from all over the country participated in Republican Sports Tourism Championship for Horizon Cup in artificial climbing surfaces in Astana, Domestic Policy Department of Akmola region reports.

    In total 29 teams from Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, West-Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Karaganda regions and the cities of Astana and Almaty participated in the competition. The contest had four stages: ‘linking', ‘technical', ‘team play' and ‘rescue operations'.

    In Junior Group Akmola region was represented by "Piataya Vysota" team that won the third prize in overall standing. The winners received certificates and exclusive prizes.

    null 

    It is worthwhile to say that the competition aims at popularization and further development of sports tourism, improvement of technical and tactical skills of the participants, finding the strongest teams in sports tourism (hillwalking) in Kazakhstan and meeting the classification standards of that sport.

     

    Tags:
    Tourism Akmola region Sport Akimat
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!