Akmola rgn athletes win Kazakhstan’s Triathlon Mixed Relay Championships

BURABAY. KAZINFORM – The Triathlon Mixed Relay Championships of Kazakhstan in the Elite and U15 categories has wrapped up in the village of Burabay, Kazinform cites the physical culture and sports department of Akmola region.

The event brought together 15 teams from Akmola, Kostanay, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan regions, and cities of Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Shymkent.

In the U15 category the team from Akmola region made up of Nikita Duninskiy, Angelina Redchenko, Stanislav Glok, and Eva Loshkomoinikova won the first place and the team from the same region consisting of Yuliana Petrova, Sergey Petrov, Anel Issabayeva, and Timur Bakirov were second.

Akmola region athletes Anastasia Zakharova, Meiirlan Iskakov, Natalya Korotkova, and Termirlan Temirov finished third in the Elite category.



