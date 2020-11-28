EN
    Akmola rgn implements 38 projects under industrialization map

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Akmola region implements 38 projects worth KZT 276 bln under the industrialization map. As a result 3,700 workplaces are created. 14 of the projects will be completed this year.

    The projects helped 740,000 people find job, the regional policy department of the region informs.

    The key direction is farm-machinery industry to meet the demands for farm equipment the countrywide. One of the important projects is implemented by KazRost Engineering that expanded production up to 800 agricultural vehicles a year.


