    10:30, 03 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Akmola rgn moves to COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Akmola region has moved to the «yellow zone» on the map of the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the COVID-19 spread map, Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda region are put in the «red zone».

    Almaty city, Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

    Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, and North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the «green zone» for COVID-19.


