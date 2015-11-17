Akmola rgn received KZT 152 billion of investments – Governor S. Kulagin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Since the beginning of 2015 the economy of Akmola region has received 152 billion tenge of investments, this has been announced by Governor of Akmola region Sergey Kulagin at a briefing in Central Communications Service under the President.

According to his words, volume of the gross regional product volume preliminary will be estimated at 1.2 trillion tenge, with a real growth rate of 102.3 percent. It was reported that the region has all prerequisites to achieve the target parameters. The volume of investments directed to the economy of the region amounted to 152 billion tenge which is 9.5 percent more than in the last year. Mr. Kulagin stressed that owing to investment activity Akmola region have achieved positive results almost in all the major sectors of the economy.