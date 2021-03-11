Akmola rgn to build 3 kindergartens this year

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Construction of pre-school facilities is underway in Akmola region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A 140-place kindergarten is near completion in the village of Tonkeris, Shortandy distroct. Construction of three kindergartens in Tselinograd district and the city of Kokshetau is currently underway.

The region plans to construct three more kindergartens, including in the village of Koyandy, Tselinograd district, Nuraly kosh village, Kokshetau city, and Koktem micro district of the region’s center, in 2021.

It is said that over 33 thousand 1-6-year olds are covered with pre-school education in Akmola region, which is 77.6%, more than the planned 75.4%.

Last year, 634 new places were opened upon the commissioning of seven pre-school organizations for 481 places and five kindergartens for 153 places.

It is said that the number of private pre-school organizations in the region has risen to 119, leading to the creation of over 11 thousand places. 13 PPP projects worth over KZT800mln are being implemented in the field of pre-school education.

In addition, the region has 86 kindergartens where the conditions for educating children with special education needs are in place.