    21:37, 12 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Akmola rgn to build 570,000 sq m of housing by yearend

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Akmola region plans to put into operation 570,300 sq m of housing by the yearend, the internal policy department informs.

    For the past three years the region has witnessed growth in housing construction from 284,400 sq m in 2018 up to 277,400 sq m in 2020. Besides, thanks to the Nurly Zher program houses are also built in Akkol, Bulandy, Yerementau, Atbasar and other districts.

    More than 70 multi-family homes are being built in the region so far.


