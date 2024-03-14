Akmola rgn to hold up to 5,000 events as part of Nauryz celebration

This year, Nauryz holiday celebrations are to take place from March 14 to 23 in Akmola region as part of the festive Nauryznama decade, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The first day of Nauryznama began with Korisu kuni (Meeting Day), during which artists from Akmola region greeted their colleagues from neighboring North Kazakhstan region after a long winter. Zhanat Yesov, leading soloist of the regional philharmonic named after Ukili Ybyrai, collectives of the Ainakol folklore ensemble, winners of the Gakku international dance ensemble contests met their neighbors with songs and warm words.

Such a bright holiday which exemplifies friendship is of great importance, said Aigul Sabitova, head of the culture office of Akmola region, congratulating all on Korisu kuni.

An hour-long concert of the folklore ensemble Kerbez sulu with a history spanning 25 years took place at the Rio shopping mall on day one of the ten-day celebration of Nauryz holiday.

Photo: Akmola region's administration office

As part of the Gasyrlar uni project aimed at supporting the creative industry, the Zona space was organized for the first time presenting the Ult dami national dish exhibition and the exhibition of decorative and applied arts at the Rio shopping mall in Kokshetau.

According to the culture office of Akmola region, over 5,000 festive events are to take place across the region. Om March 13-23, projects including historical reconstruction of ancient traditions, Nauryz kozhe festivals, family and national musical instrument ensembles, Kelinder, Azheler contests, visiting charity concerts, campaigns, children’s art competitions, national cuisine, ornament and dress challengers, and so on are to take place.

A theatrical play, national sports competitions dedicated to the 190th anniversary of eminent Kazakh composer Birzhan sal are to be held in the district named after him.

On the final day of the Nauryznama decade, an environmental campaign is to take place in all the districts of the region.