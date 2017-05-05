Akmola, S Kazakhstan regions agreed to expand interregional ties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akmola and South Kazakhstan regions have entered into a memorandum of cooperation and expansion of interregional ties.

A delegation of Akmola region came to Shymkent city on board the first flight launched by SCAT Airlines as part of interregional cooperation. After a ceremonial opening of Kokshetau-Shymkent flight, governors of Akmola and South Kazakhstan regions – Malik Murzalin and Zhansseit Tuimebayev – signed the memorandum of cooperation and expansion of interregional ties.

Besides, memorandums of cooperation were signed between the akimats of Kokshetau and Shymkent, Yessil and Shymkent socio-entrepreneurial corporations. LLP ENKI and Construction Department of the South Kazakhstan region signed a memorandum of cooperation on supply of goods. A 2bln tenge worth distribution agreement was signed between JSC Kokshetau Mineral Water and LLP Azamat.

According to Governor of Akmola region Malik Murzalin, major enterprises of the region, such as JSC Kokshetau Mineral Water, JSC Tynys, LLP ENKI, JSC KAMAZ Engineering, LLP Stepnogorsk Mining and Chemical Plant and others have already established cooperation with the South Kazakhstan region’s companies. “Today’s event will enable us to broaden this interaction and find new markets for sale and reliable suppliers for both sides,” he said.

In turn, South Kazakhstan region’s Governor Zhansseit Tuimebayev noted that the memorandum will give a new impulse to the development of the bilateral ties and will favorably impact both regions’ economies.