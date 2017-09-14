Akmola weightlifters claim four medals at Kazakhstan championship

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Athletes from Akmola region became the best at the country's weightlifting championship in Taldykorgan city, the regional department of physical culture and sports reports.

In total, 120 men and 80 women from 13 regions of the country took part in the tournament.

Akmola region's Anna Nurmukhambetova (90 kg) and Yekaterina Stolyarenko (75 kg), both won gold medals leaving no chance to their rivals and Alexandra Yakovleva (63 kg) and Diana Serebryakova (53 kg) became bronze medalists.



According to the team's coach Sergey Shevchenko, Anna Nurmukhambetova and Yekaterina Stolyarenko will now start preparing for the World Weightlifting Cup, which will be held in the United States.

