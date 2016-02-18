ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The president's press service has just announced a photo

competition "Independence through the eyes of Kazakhstanis" dated to the 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence.

Amateur and professional photographers are welcome to submit their photos taken during the period of Kazakhstan's independence.

Winner will take home KZT 1 million prize. Runners-up will get a photo camera or a tablet, the Akorda's press service announced via its Facebook page.

Press secretary of the President Dauren Abayev, well-known Kazakhstani photographer Valeriy Korenchuk, producer Bayan Yessentayeva, head of "Miloserdiye" (Mercy) charity fund Aruzhan Sain, photographers Elmar Akhmetov and Damir Otegen will be on the jury panel.

The photo competition will run from February 18 till April 18. Winners will be announced on April 29, 2016.

