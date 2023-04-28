EN
    13:52, 28 April 2023

    Akorda announces upcoming events with participation of President Tokayev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Next week, on May 2, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will receive Olivier Becht, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad, Government of France, the co-Chairman of the Kazakh-French Intergovernmental Commission, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    The sides will discuss the implementation of the agreements reached during Tokayev’s official visit to France last November.

    On May 3, the Head of State will receive FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

    President of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon is set to pay a state visit to Astana on May 3-4. The heads of state will discuss the prospects of further strengthening the Kazakh-Tajik strategic partnership.

    On May 5, President-Supreme Commander-in-Chief Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold an All-Army Conference, which will focus on the issues of military construction and military training, as well as technological modernization of the Kazakh army.


